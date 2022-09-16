Sign up
175 / 365
Bouquet of Mums
As I was walking through a grocery store I noticed that they had gotten a new shipment of fresh-cut flowers. I checked them out and chose this one as my wife loves these colors. I think it looks best on black.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
2
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2743
photos
179
followers
171
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
170
171
172
173
11
12
174
175
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th September 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty colors!
September 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It looks outstanding on black! The colours all intermingle beautifully! fav
September 18th, 2022
