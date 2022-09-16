Previous
Bouquet of Mums by skipt07
175 / 365

Bouquet of Mums

As I was walking through a grocery store I noticed that they had gotten a new shipment of fresh-cut flowers. I checked them out and chose this one as my wife loves these colors. I think it looks best on black.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
47% complete

Danette Thompson ace
Pretty colors!
September 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It looks outstanding on black! The colours all intermingle beautifully! fav
September 18th, 2022  
