Bumble Bee by skipt07
Bumble Bee

I went out this morning to get the newspaper and I saw this bumble bee on some white asters that had closed up. It was pretty chilly so the bee wasn't moving very fast so I went back in and got my camera
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Diana ace
Magnificent capture!
September 29th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful details in this.
September 29th, 2022  
Cathy
Super macro!
September 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great macro shot .
September 29th, 2022  
