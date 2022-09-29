Sign up
Bumble Bee
I went out this morning to get the newspaper and I saw this bumble bee on some white asters that had closed up. It was pretty chilly so the bee wasn't moving very fast so I went back in and got my camera
29th September 2022
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th September 2022 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Magnificent capture!
September 29th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful details in this.
September 29th, 2022
Cathy
Super macro!
September 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great macro shot .
September 29th, 2022
