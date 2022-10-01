Previous
Crimson and Clover by skipt07
Crimson and Clover

And old Tommy James and The Shondells song from the 60s. Found this growing near a pasture.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful, fav
October 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
October 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
October 5th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
October 5th, 2022  
