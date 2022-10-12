Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
189 / 365
African Daisy
I am not sure what this flower might be. I've done a lot of searches but can't find anything that looks exactly like it. It was in the vase for the table centerpieces.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2759
photos
178
followers
167
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th October 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and I like the softness of it.
October 15th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
It looks like an osteospermum, common name Cape Daisy or African Daisy. Lovely pastel colour.
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close