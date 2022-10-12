Previous
African Daisy by skipt07
African Daisy

I am not sure what this flower might be. I've done a lot of searches but can't find anything that looks exactly like it. It was in the vase for the table centerpieces.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and I like the softness of it.
October 15th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
It looks like an osteospermum, common name Cape Daisy or African Daisy. Lovely pastel colour.
October 15th, 2022  
