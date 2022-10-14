Sign up
191 / 365
Another Summer Comes To An End
Some leaves in my yard. I thought I'd give this a dark look as the temperature is dropping almost as fast as the leaves.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2761
photos
178
followers
167
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th October 2022 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sixws-134
