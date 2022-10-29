Sign up
205 / 365
Happy Belated Halloween
My wife and I were traveling for three days so I missed all the haunters. Before we left we watched the community Halloween parade. This creepy character was in the parade so I used him in a composite to make this spooky scene.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
3
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
2777
photos
178
followers
167
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
15
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Composition and Design
Milanie
ace
Very nicely done
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great composite!
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Should be creepy music to go along with this picture!
November 4th, 2022
