Beaver Full Moon by skipt07
Beaver Full Moon

Surprisingly we had clear skies for another full moon. I went to the field across the road since the farmer had harvested his corn crop to get the moon as it rose above the horizon.
For decades, the Farmer's Almanac has referenced the monthly full Moons with names tied to early Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred and through all of the Moon’s phases—not only the full Moon. Why the “Beaver” Moon? This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.
Photo Details

KV ace
Gorgeous capture… love seeing the trees frame the moonrise.
November 11th, 2022  
Lesley ace
So beautiful
November 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
Amazing!
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great shot. fav.
November 11th, 2022  
