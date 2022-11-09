Sign up
211 / 365
Haywire
I spotted this in a Hobby Lobby. I did some editing to bring out the details. It is a vase reflecting the fluorescent lights'
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
9th November 2022 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
