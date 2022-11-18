Hum dum dum dum ditty dum
Hum dum dum
Oh, the wind is lashing lustily
And the trees are thrashing thrustily
And the leaves are rustling gustily
So it’s rather safe to say
That it seems that it may turn out to be
It feels that it will undoubtedly
It looks like a rather blustery day, today
It sounds that it may turn out to be
Feels that it will undoubtedly
Looks like a rather blustery day today. ~ Winnie The Pooh
While driving to our daughter's to deliver soup we were met with the sun trying for all its worth to peek out from behind the clouds after a number of snow squalls.
