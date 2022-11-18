Looks Like A Rather Blustery Day

Hum dum dum dum ditty dum

Hum dum dum

Oh, the wind is lashing lustily

And the trees are thrashing thrustily

And the leaves are rustling gustily

So it’s rather safe to say

That it seems that it may turn out to be

It feels that it will undoubtedly

It looks like a rather blustery day, today

It sounds that it may turn out to be

Feels that it will undoubtedly

Looks like a rather blustery day today. ~ Winnie The Pooh



While driving to our daughter's to deliver soup we were met with the sun trying for all its worth to peek out from behind the clouds after a number of snow squalls.



Thank you all so very much for all your views, comments, and faves for my "Beaver Moon" photo and for placing it on the Top Twenty for the week! I am very grateful! ❤️️