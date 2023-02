Landscape #2

For the FoR Challenge

I went out looking for some landscapes that caught my fancy. However, the light/sun was straight overhead. I thought about waiting until later in the day when the sun was lower but as it turned out it clouded up. This barn/shed and tree are one of my favorite subjects of mine. It was an odd day. This part of the sky was cloudy but a little to the left out of view the sky was clear and blue.