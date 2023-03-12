Previous
Our granddaughter serving to the opposing team. The new coach told the team that she wanted them to serve overhand, which is the most common way. Last year (7th grade) under a different coach they were allowed to serve underhand which most of the girls did. Then as the season start was approaching the coach changed her mind and said they could serve underhand. Now our granddaughter was told she can't serve anymore because she serves underhand. The girls that do serve overhand are few and most aren't consistent in controlling their serves when doing it overhand.
March 15th, 2023

Suzanne ace
Good shot. Sounds like inconsistent coaching.
March 15th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
@ankers70 - It has been ongoing all season. The coach says one thing and the next day it's something else. Our daughter was talking to another mother who told her that most of the eight grade girls can't wait to the season to be over.
March 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat action shot
March 15th, 2023  
Dianne
That coach is needing to go. Kids sport should be fun and consistent along with positive and challenging.
March 15th, 2023  
