Serving

Our granddaughter serving to the opposing team. The new coach told the team that she wanted them to serve overhand, which is the most common way. Last year (7th grade) under a different coach they were allowed to serve underhand which most of the girls did. Then as the season start was approaching the coach changed her mind and said they could serve underhand. Now our granddaughter was told she can't serve anymore because she serves underhand. The girls that do serve overhand are few and most aren't consistent in controlling their serves when doing it overhand.