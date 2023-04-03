Previous
Signs of Spring by skipt07
279 / 365

Signs of Spring

Our daffodils have opened and I cut some and brought some inside to adorn our dining room table as Easter approaches. I was sitting at the table as the sun lighted them through the window.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!
April 11th, 2023  
