331 / 365
Vine Leaf
A vine plant that is in a pot in our dining room
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2911
photos
173
followers
165
following
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
21
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th July 2023 9:36pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 5th, 2023
