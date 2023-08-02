King Tutankhamun's Golden Throne

It was gold and silver in colour with an image in the centre of the throne showing Tutankhamun and his wife connected with the arms of Aten in and Amarna art style. The golden throne displays both the Aten and Amun names of Tutankhamun and his wife. There are also two traditional lions placed at the front of the arm rests as well as lion-like feet for the legs of the chair. On either side of the chair was a winged cobra who wears a crown. As well as hieroglyphics and cartouches are also places of the pharaoh on the golden throne. The golden throne of Tutankhamun was predominantly made out of wood and it is entirely covered in a layer of pure gold as well as particular areas of silver included in the throne. Features of the throne included tiles of coloured semi-precious stones, coloured glass in addition faience.

It is used to highlight Tutankhamun's power and authority as he was the pharaoh during the time and held the most power. It was possibly also used to show Tutankhamun's love and connection for his wife Ankhesnamun as well his strong religious beliefs.



Image on left is the throne from the side and the image on the left shows the detail of the detail on the inside back of the throne.

