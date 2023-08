Buckeye Express Diner

On our trip back home, we stopped for gas and I asked the associate if the Taco restaurant behind the gas station was a good place to eat. She instead recommended this diner. It is unique looking so we took her advice. The food was very good. The owner is an Ohio State Buckeye fan, hence its name.

The dining cars were oddly decorated with a hodgepodge of odds and ends.