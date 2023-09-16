Previous
WaterFire - Sharon, PA by skipt07
WaterFire - Sharon, PA

Downtown Sharon, is closed off again today, for the second and last time this year for their WaterFire celebration. Six blocks of State Street is closed to traffic and the street and side streets are lined with vendors and food vendors. Throughout the day different forms of entertainment goes on.
I took this from the west side of the Shenango River where you can see some of the braziers lining the river. There are two rows lining the river on each side of the bridge. Tonight at dusk, the braziers will be ignited.

WaterFire originated in Providence Rhode Island. Years ago some area businessmen traveled to Rhode Island, to get permission to hold an event in Sharon. Strict guidelines need to be adhered to for the City of Sharon to be able to continue holding the event.

https://waterfire.org/schedule/2023-waterfire-providence-event-schedule/
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Good color and nice reflections
September 17th, 2023  
