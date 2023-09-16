WaterFire - Sharon, PA

Downtown Sharon, is closed off again today, for the second and last time this year for their WaterFire celebration. Six blocks of State Street is closed to traffic and the street and side streets are lined with vendors and food vendors. Throughout the day different forms of entertainment goes on.I took this from the west side of the Shenango River where you can see some of the braziers lining the river. There are two rows lining the river on each side of the bridge. Tonight at dusk, the braziers will be ignited.WaterFire originated in Providence Rhode Island. Years ago some area businessmen traveled to Rhode Island, to get permission to hold an event in Sharon. Strict guidelines need to be adhered to for the City of Sharon to be able to continue holding the event.