Flower Kaleidoscope AI Art by skipt07
354 / 365

Flower Kaleidoscope AI Art

Just trying out Adobe's Firefly to see what it has to offer.
Thank you all for your kind comments and faves on my "WaterFire" photo today!
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

KV ace
This is super beautiful... love the colors. Fav
September 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wow! Love to know more about how you are finding Firefly and how it works
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and great colour combo !
September 17th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
@ankers70 -
Adobe Firefly features can be accessed for free using the beta access. To use the Photoshop or Express features in-platform, however, you must be a Creative Cloud member with a subscription or trial that includes Photoshop. A 7-day trial is available that enables users to try out features for free. Jun 1, 2023
September 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. I do have a Creative Cloud sub so will check it all out.
My trouble is finding the time to learn and use the new features which seem to be coming thick and fast!
@skipt07
September 17th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
@ankers70 - I know what you mean. How much time do you spend on this?
September 17th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful colors and patterns
September 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ooo! I love it!
September 17th, 2023  
