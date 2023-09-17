Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
Flower Kaleidoscope AI Art
Just trying out Adobe's Firefly to see what it has to offer.
Thank you all for your kind comments and faves on my "WaterFire" photo today!
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
8
0
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Tags
art
,
ai
KV
ace
This is super beautiful... love the colors. Fav
September 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Love to know more about how you are finding Firefly and how it works
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and great colour combo !
September 17th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
@ankers70
-
Adobe Firefly features can be accessed for free using the beta access. To use the Photoshop or Express features in-platform, however, you must be a Creative Cloud member with a subscription or trial that includes Photoshop. A 7-day trial is available that enables users to try out features for free. Jun 1, 2023
September 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. I do have a Creative Cloud sub so will check it all out.
My trouble is finding the time to learn and use the new features which seem to be coming thick and fast!
@skipt07
September 17th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
@ankers70
- I know what you mean. How much time do you spend on this?
September 17th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful colors and patterns
September 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ooo! I love it!
September 17th, 2023
