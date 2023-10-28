Sign up
365 / 365
Minimal Black and White
I thought I'd attempt what originally got me interested in photography, black and white.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Tags
anseladams
,
minimal-43
,
fredpicker
