Previous
Photo 368
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
First, they got two inches (5 cm) of snow on them and they perked back up. Then the temperature dropped down to 32 degrees (0 C) and that did them in. We are both sad as they provided us with months of yellow brightness, rain or shine.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
5th November 2023 11:30am
Tags
sixws-145
