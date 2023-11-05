Previous
Where Have All The Flowers Gone by skipt07
Where Have All The Flowers Gone

First, they got two inches (5 cm) of snow on them and they perked back up. Then the temperature dropped down to 32 degrees (0 C) and that did them in. We are both sad as they provided us with months of yellow brightness, rain or shine.
5th November 2023

