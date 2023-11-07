Previous
Double Exposure - One Week Only Challenge by skipt07
Double Exposure - One Week Only Challenge

My first attempt at a purposeful double exposure. I had to watch YouTube videos to see how to do it in camera, then impose up on a reluctant model.

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely done !
November 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great double exposure. Well done.
November 8th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting combination. I like that its in b&w
November 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done
November 8th, 2023  
