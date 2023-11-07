Sign up
Previous
Photo 371
Double Exposure - One Week Only Challenge
My first attempt at a purposeful double exposure. I had to watch YouTube videos to see how to do it in camera, then impose up on a reluctant model.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2956
photos
171
followers
161
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Latest from all albums
365
366
300
367
368
369
370
371
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th November 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely done !
November 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great double exposure. Well done.
November 8th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Such an interesting combination. I like that its in b&w
November 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done
November 8th, 2023
