Frosty Morning by skipt07
15 / 365

Frosty Morning

Everything was covered with a light frost this morning.

My first picture with a new lens. Not for my camera, this new lens was for my right eye.
All the stories are true. Cataract surgery gives you bright, sharper, colors and vision.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

