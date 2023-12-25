Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Jesus, the Reason for the Season!
I saw this picture in a Hobby Lobby and thought it would be the ideal submission for today.
I hope everyone had a blessed day with family and friends.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
2
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2976
photos
168
followers
157
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
11
2
2
Endeavoring
SM-G970U
11th October 2023 10:53am
sixws-146
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!! fav
December 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful image
December 26th, 2023
