Jesus, the Reason for the Season! by skipt07
25 / 365

Jesus, the Reason for the Season!

I saw this picture in a Hobby Lobby and thought it would be the ideal submission for today.

I hope everyone had a blessed day with family and friends.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

@skipt07
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!! fav
December 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful image
December 26th, 2023  
