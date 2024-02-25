Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
FoR #25
Flash of Red Challenge
Doing more in-house shooting fo the challenge. I thought I'd use this close-up of the back of a chair being lit by the sun coming through a window.
Best when viewed on black
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3019
photos
169
followers
159
following
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Endeavoring
Canon EOS 90D
25th February 2024 5:26pm
for2024
Rob Z
ace
So simple and so effective...
March 5th, 2024
