Fuchsia Blossom by skipt07
70 / 365

Fuchsia Blossom

My wife purchased two hanging baskets from our granddaughter through a band project, to earn money for band events in the future, like band camp and a trip in 2026.
This, of course, is one of them.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed
June 1st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty.
June 1st, 2024  
