I Claim This Chair For Myself

We were sitting in a circle in our oldest granddaughter's backyard getting ready to celebrate our great granddaughter's 1st birthday. Some more chairs were set up for new arrivals when Samson decided that this chair suited him nicely. Samson is one of two rescue dogs they have taken in. Both are Pit Bulls or American Staffordshire Terriers. Samson is high strung. Not sure if it's part of its makeup or do to the way it was treated in the past.

Whatever the case, he won out and got his wish.