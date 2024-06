Late Night Ice Cream Run

After dinner it was a unanimous decision to go to the Ice Cream Barn for a treat. As you can see it's a very popular place. They close at 9:30 and I thought with this line that wasn't going to happen. Plus they have a drive-thru window that was just as busy. But they did it. At 9:30 they shut the windows, pulled the blinds and everyone got their ice cream. Life is good.