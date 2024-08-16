Sign up
100 / 365
100 / 365
Abstract Pinecone
I picked this up while at the park on August 9th. I thought I could use it for a future subject at the time, but I forgot about it.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3093
photos
166
followers
160
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
100
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th August 2024 7:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstractaug2024
Barb
ace
Perfect for an abstract, Skip!
August 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Clever idea
August 19th, 2024
