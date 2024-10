Photobombed

I hadn't intended to post this photo but as I was going through some pictures I took at a recent volleyball match to print for our granddaughter and her teammates, I noticed the little girl that appears to be crawling on top of the net. Believe me, she was crawling on top of the bleachers, not the net. I'm glad the ball went high over the net or it could have knocked her off and got hurt. 🤣