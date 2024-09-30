Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
108 / 365
Floating
This isn't what it seems. I saw this leaf stuck on a spider's web and thought that it could well pass for me capturing it in the air as it floated to the ground.
To all my friends who live in the southeastern part of the United States, my prayers are with you as you recover from Hurricane Helene!
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3109
photos
163
followers
157
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Latest from all albums
103
72
73
104
105
106
107
108
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th September 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
October 1st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great image!!
October 1st, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Love it! Prayers definitely needed.
October 1st, 2024
Randy Lubbering
Nice picture I always try and catch a fall leaf
October 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot, well spotted. It really stands out against the blue sky.
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close