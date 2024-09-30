Previous
Floating

This isn't what it seems. I saw this leaf stuck on a spider's web and thought that it could well pass for me capturing it in the air as it floated to the ground.

To all my friends who live in the southeastern part of the United States, my prayers are with you as you recover from Hurricane Helene!
Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
October 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great image!!
October 1st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Love it! Prayers definitely needed.
October 1st, 2024  
Randy Lubbering
Nice picture I always try and catch a fall leaf
October 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot, well spotted. It really stands out against the blue sky.
October 1st, 2024  
