Parking Garage, Sharon, PA by skipt07
Parking Garage, Sharon, PA

My wife and I attended a banquet last evening. I stepped outside to get our car and was taken by the sight of this lighted parking garage at night.
This red herring was sold to the city many years ago, but the garage never really caught on. All the city business streets were lined with parking slots which required putting coins into parking meters. Someone came up with the idea of building a multi-level parking garage to get the parked cars off of city streets and reduce congestion. At one time, the City of Sharon was where the surrounding communities came to shop. But then the construction of a plaza and a mall in a neighboring community caused many businesses to relocate and that led to the decline of what once made Sharon an attraction. It has been pretty much vacant for years and homeless people began to move in as well as young hoodlums damaging the lighting fixtures and breaking windows. Recently the city has cleaned it up and restored it.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Beverley ace
It looks cared for and clean. Often the car parks are in darkness, just a switch as you enter… harmony is a positive statement!
October 10th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great nightshot
October 10th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The light from inside shows off the nice lines of the building.
October 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
October 10th, 2024  
