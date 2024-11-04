Previous
One Week Only Challenge by skipt07
One Week Only Challenge

Day one: Rule of Odds
We took our great-granddaughter to Santaland and I saw this decoration on display and thought that it fit today's prompt.

I am posting this very late. But the old saying says, Better late than never.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

