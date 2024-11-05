Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
One Week Only Challenge
Day #2
Prompt: green
It was very cold before the snow moved in, but a few trees refused to drop their leaves.
My wife and I were returning home when I noticed this small Maple tree along our road.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3116
photos
161
followers
157
following
owo-7
owo-7
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous light
December 5th, 2024
