One Week Only Challenge by skipt07
115 / 365

One Week Only Challenge

Day #2
Prompt: green

It was very cold before the snow moved in, but a few trees refused to drop their leaves.
My wife and I were returning home when I noticed this small Maple tree along our road.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous light
December 5th, 2024  
