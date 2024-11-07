Previous
One Week Only Challenge by skipt07
117 / 365

One Week Only Challenge

Day #5
Prompt: Black on Black or Low Key

This fungus is growing on the stump of our old Rose of Sharon bush.
This is the last photo I took in the challenge this year.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
wonderful close-up
December 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat low-key image
December 9th, 2024  
