Happy Birthday

That makes me think of the old animated feature, "Frosty the Snowman" that primered on December 7, 1969. Whenever Frosty put on the magic hat and he came to life, he would say, "Happy Birthday."

This time it was my turn. My sweet wife asked me what kind of birthday cake I wanted. Being that I have to watch my calorie intake I also have to be careful with that dreaded bane, gluten. She made me a gluten free, chocolate Texas sheet cake that was out of this world.

I didn't get my wish as I was unable to blow all the candles out with one puff. I blame her for spreading all the candles out 😁

From left to right, our oldest daughter, youngest daughter, youngest granddaughter and my wife.