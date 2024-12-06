Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Sweet Little Lady
After my wife had put her Fall decor away when she discovered she missed this little scarecrow girl. In some ways, it's hard to say goodbye for another year!
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
1
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th December 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautifully made…
December 17th, 2024
