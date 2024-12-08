Previous
Grandma Got Eatten By The Bumble by skipt07
Grandma Got Eatten By The Bumble

Sung to the tune of, "Grandma Got Runover By A Reindeer."

We went to a craft show in a barn used for various events including weddings and receptions. We came across this very imposing character hiding behind a Christmas tree.
8th December 2024

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
