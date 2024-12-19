Sign up
121 / 365
A Rose By Any Other Name...
Bouquet time. I bought my wife a small bouquet of flowers. Two of the flowers were bright yellow roses whose fragrances were sublime.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Carole Sandford
ace
I love a yellow rose. This is a beautiful capture!
December 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful close up
December 21st, 2024
