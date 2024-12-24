Sign up
One of Three
This is one of the three lilies in my wife's bouquet
24th December 2024
24th Dec 24
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3131
photos
161
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th December 2024 12:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, details, pov
January 5th, 2025
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
January 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I like this richness of colour, very warm & beautiful.
Gorgeous details very pretty.
January 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
January 5th, 2025
