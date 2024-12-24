Previous
One of Three by skipt07
124 / 365

One of Three

This is one of the three lilies in my wife's bouquet
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot, details, pov
January 5th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
January 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I like this richness of colour, very warm & beautiful.
Gorgeous details very pretty.
January 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
January 5th, 2025  
