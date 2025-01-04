Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Slowly Fading
My wife's bouquet is slowly fading. But they have lasted so long and we have enjoyed them so much.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
4
3
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3132
photos
161
followers
157
following
35% complete
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
76
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th January 2025 11:41am
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful image
January 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful capture!
January 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
And lovely as ever
January 6th, 2025
