Slowly Fading by skipt07
128 / 365

Slowly Fading

My wife's bouquet is slowly fading. But they have lasted so long and we have enjoyed them so much.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful image
January 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful capture!
January 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
And lovely as ever
January 6th, 2025  
