Christmas Tree by skipt07
130 / 365

Christmas Tree

My wife and I drove to Sharon to have lunch when we noticed their Christmas tree was still up and lit. So, I pulled over and grabbed this shot.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Elisa Smith ace
Love that little star burst on top, great tones.
January 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice!
January 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful tree
January 15th, 2025  
