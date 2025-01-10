Sign up
130 / 365
Christmas Tree
My wife and I drove to Sharon to have lunch when we noticed their Christmas tree was still up and lit. So, I pulled over and grabbed this shot.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3135
photos
161
followers
157
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Views
12
4
2
Endeavoring
SM-G970U
10th January 2025 3:43pm
Elisa Smith
ace
Love that little star burst on top, great tones.
January 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice!
January 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful tree
January 15th, 2025
