Winter Snowstorm by skipt07
Winter Snowstorm

Last night we got some heavy snow. This morning everything was coved in a white coat. So, I dug out one of my big zoom lenses and tried some zoom bursts trying to create snow blowing through the trees.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Dorothy ace
Very nice!
January 12th, 2025  
