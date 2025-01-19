Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
Male Northern Cardinal
With the bitterly cold weather we've been experiencing lately, the birds have been going through sunflower seeds like crazy.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
4
3
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3138
photos
162
followers
157
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th January 2025 4:27pm
JackieR
ace
Fabulous!!!!!!!!!!! Have a fav
January 25th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow !!!!!
January 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent closeup!
January 25th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Spendid Close up!! They are fueling up with extra seeds at my place too.
January 25th, 2025
