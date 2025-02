Flash of Red

Day #2.

This is for the Annual Flash of Red Challenge

Refrigerator logo

LG stands for Lucky Goldstar. It was founded in 1947 as Lak-Hui (pronounced 'Lucky') Chemical Industrial Corp. You may also know LG as 'Life's Good', which became the company's slogan. It encapsulates the idea that LG's products enhance the quality of life for consumers around the world.