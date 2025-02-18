Sign up
138 / 365
138 / 365
FoR 2025 - 2/18
I'm back again to hopefully finish out this challenge
Elements of Composition
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
4
4
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3148
photos
163
followers
159
following
Tags
for2025
Rob Z
ace
Super shot - it has wonderful contrasts and shapes
February 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That is certainly an element!
February 18th, 2025
haskar
ace
To chyba lampa. Great details and light.
February 18th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Looks very cool on the black.
February 18th, 2025
