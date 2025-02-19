Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
FoR 2025 - 2/19
Elements of Composition
These are Spider Plant leaves. Sunlight lit them through a window, allowing me to get a good dark background.
Thanks to the Lady Bug I got myself a flash of red
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
7
5
for2025
Annie D
ace
how beautiful and how lovely of the ladybug to oblige :)
February 20th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Absolutely fabulous!
February 20th, 2025
Nada
ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Magic.
February 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Super cool!
February 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
February 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
February 20th, 2025
