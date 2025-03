Lunar Eclipse

I was cheated out of seeing the solar eclipse in 2024 when clouds moved in, but it was a clear sky this morning when I happened to wake up at 2:24 am. I looked out west and south fasting windows but saw nothing. I put my jacket on and made my way outside to see the red moon. I had my camera already set, braced myself against the corner of the house, and this is one of the many shots I was able to capture.