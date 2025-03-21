Previous
Waiting for Warm Weather to Return
Waiting for Warm Weather to Return

While waiting for my wife at therapy, I couldn't help but notice this tree. It is still leafless, but probably not for long. I decided to make it look like a colored pencil drawing.
