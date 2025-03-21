Sign up
144 / 365
Waiting for Warm Weather to Return
While waiting for my wife at therapy, I couldn't help but notice this tree. It is still leafless, but probably not for long. I decided to make it look like a colored pencil drawing.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
