148 / 365
The Human Eye
While waiting for my ophthalmologist, I studied some of the art he has on display in his examining room. I liked this cutaway view. The human body is an amazing thing.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Dave
ace
cool find
April 15th, 2025
