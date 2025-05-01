Previous
The Hummingbirds Have Returned by skipt07
The Hummingbirds Have Returned

A friend of ours told my wife that they had seen a hummingbird at their feeder. So, we got ours out, my wife made some sugar water, and I hung it out, and sure enough, ours showed up today, too.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Rob Z ace
They are such wonderful little birds - so super to have visiting your yard.
May 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous!
May 1st, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Great picture can't wait to see one at my house
May 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic capture
May 1st, 2025  
