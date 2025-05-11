HAPPY MOTHERS DAY

A Mother’s love is something
that no one can explain,
It is made of deep devotion
and of sacrifice and pain,
It is endless and unselfish
and enduring come what may
For nothing can destroy it
or take that love away…
It is patient and forgiving
when all others are forsaking,
And it never fails or falters
even though the heart is breaking…
It believes beyond believing
when the world around condemns,
And it glows with all the beauty
of the rarest, brightest gems…
It is far beyond defining,
it defies all explanation,
And it still remains a secret
like the mysteries of creation…
A many splendored miracle
man cannot understand
And another wondrous evidence
of God’s tender guiding hand.
This is a Willow Tree statue our youngest daughter and granddaughter bought for my wife almost 9 years ago.