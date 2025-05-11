HAPPY MOTHERS DAY

A Mother’s Love

by Helen Steiner Rice



A Mother’s love is something

that no one can explain,

It is made of deep devotion

and of sacrifice and pain,

It is endless and unselfish

and enduring come what may

For nothing can destroy it

or take that love away…



It is patient and forgiving

when all others are forsaking,

And it never fails or falters

even though the heart is breaking…



It believes beyond believing

when the world around condemns,

And it glows with all the beauty

of the rarest, brightest gems…



It is far beyond defining,

it defies all explanation,

And it still remains a secret

like the mysteries of creation…



A many splendored miracle

man cannot understand

And another wondrous evidence

of God’s tender guiding hand.



This is a Willow Tree statue our youngest daughter and granddaughter bought for my wife almost 9 years ago.